3. Functions
Common Functions
3. Functions
Common Functions
concept
Graphs of Common Functions
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Additional resources for Common Functions
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (25)
- In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x-1) - 2
- In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = ½ f(x)
- In Exercises 1-16, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = −ƒ( x/2) +1
- In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x+1)
- In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(-x)
- In Exercises 17-32, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = 2f(x+2) − 1
- In Exercises 33-44, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x+2)
- The graph of y=|x-2| is symmetric with respect to a vertical line. What is the equation of that line?
- In Exercises 45-52, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x-1) – 1
- In Exercises 45-52, use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) =(1/2) f(2x)
- In Exercises 53-66, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x². Then use transformations of ...
- In Exercises 60–63, begin by graphing the standard quadratic function, f(x) = x^2. Then use transformations of...
- In Exercises 67–69, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of thi...
- Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. g(x)=(x+...
- In Exercises 67-80, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- In Exercises 67-80, begin by graphing the square root function, f(x) = √x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- Consider the following nonlinear system. Work Exercises 75 –80 in order. y = | x - 1 | y = x^2 - 4 How is the...
- In Exercises 81–94, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of thi...
- In Exercises 81–94, begin by graphing the absolute value function, f(x) = |x|. Then use transformations of thi...
- Each of the following graphs is obtained from the graph of ƒ(x)=|x| or g(x)=√x by applying several of the tran...
- In Exercises 95-106, begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of thi...
- In Exercises 95-106, begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of thi...
- Work each problem. Find a function g(x)=ax+b whose graph can be obtained by translating the graph of ƒ(x)=2x+5...
- In Exercises 107-118, begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this gr...
- In Exercises 107-118, begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this gr...