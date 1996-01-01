Function Composition
Given the functions f(x)=x+4 and g(x)=(x−2)2−4 find (f∘g)(x) and (g∘f)(x)
(f∘g)(x)=x−2 ; (g∘f)(x)=(x+4)−4x+4
(f∘g)(x)=x−2 ; (g∘f)(x)=x(x+4)
(f∘g)(x)=x−2 ; (g∘f)(x)=4x−4
Given the functions f(x)=x2−21 and g(x)=x+2 find (f∘g)(x) and (g∘f)(x).
(f∘g)(x)=x1 ; (g∘f)(x)=x2−22x2−3
(f∘g)(x)=x1 ; (g∘f)(x)=x2−23
(f∘g)(x)=x ; (g∘f)(x)=x2−2
(f∘g)(x)=x ; (g∘f)(x)=x+2−21
Evaluating Composed Functions
Given the functions f(x)=x+3 and g(x)=x2 find (f∘g)(2) and (g∘f)(2).
(f∘g)(2)=5 ; (g∘f)(2)=25
(f∘g)(2)=7;(g∘f)(2)=4
(f∘g)(2)=7 ; (g∘f)(2)=25
(f∘g)(2)=1 ; (g∘f)(2)=1
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions
Given the functions f(x)=x2 and g(x)=x−8 find (f∘g)(x) and determine its domain.
(f∘g)(x)=x−8 ; Dom:(−∞,∞)
(f∘g)(x)=x2−8 ; Dom:(−∞,∞)
(f∘g)(x)=x−8 ; Dom:[8,∞)
(f∘g)(x)=x2−8 ; Dom:[8,∞)
Decomposition of Functions
Decomposition of Functions Example 1
