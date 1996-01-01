4. Polynomial Functions
Graphing Polynomial Functions
1
concept
Identifying Intervals of Unknown Behavior
5m
2
ProblemProblem
Based on the known points plotted on the graph, determine what intervals the graph should be broken into.
Plotted points are: (−3,0),(0,1),(2,0), & (5,0)
A
−∞→−3,−3→0,0→5,5→∞
B
−∞→−3,−3→0,0→2,2→5,5→∞
C
−∞→−3,−3→0,0→2,2→∞
D
−∞→0,0→2,2→5,5→∞
3
concept
Graphing Polynomial Functions
5m
4
example
Example 1
9m
5
ProblemProblem
Graph the polynomial function. Determine the domain and range. f(x)=(3x+2)(x−1)2
A
B
C
D
