Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero. ﻿ f ( x ) = 2 x 4 − 12 x 3 + 18 x 2 f\left(x\right)=2x^4-12x^3+18x^2 f(x)=2x4−12x3+18x2﻿