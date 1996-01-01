Asymptotes
Introduction to Asymptotes
Sketch the graph of the function f(x)=x21. Identify the asymptotes on the graph.
Vertical Asymptote: x=0, Horizontal Asymptote: None
Vertical Asymptote: x=0, Horizontal Asymptote: y=0
Vertical Asymptote: x=0, Horizontal Asymptote: y=0
Vertical Asymptote: x=1 , Horizontal Asymptote: y=0
Determining Vertical Asymptotes
Based only on the vertical asymptotes, which of the following graphs could be the graph of the given function? f(x)=x2−x−12x2−4x
Determining Removable Discontinuities (Holes)
Find all vertical asymptotes and holes of each function. f(x)=(2x−3)2−5x
Hole(s): x=0 , Vertical Asymptote(s): x=23
Hole(s): x=23 , Vertical Asymptote(s): x=23
Hole(s): x=0 , Vertical Asymptote(s): x=0
Hole(s): None , Vertical Asymptote(s): x=23
Find all vertical asymptotes and holes of each function. f(x)=2x3−x2−6xx2−2x
Hole(s): None, Vertical Asymptote(s): x=0,x=2,x=−23
Hole(s): x=0, Vertical Asymptote(s): x=−23
Hole(s): x=0, x=2, Vertical Asymptote(s): x=−23
Hole(s): x=0, x=2, Vertical Asymptote(s): x=23
Find all vertical asymptotes and holes of each function. f(x)=2x2+8x−10x2+10x+25
Hole(s): None, Vertical Asymptote(s): x=−5, x=1
Hole(s): x=−5 , Vertical Asymptote(s): x=1
Hole(s): x=1 , Vertical Asymptote(s): x=−5
Hole(s): x=−5 , Vertical Asymptote(s): x=−1
Determining Horizontal Asymptotes
Find the horizontal asymptote of each function. f(x)=(2x+3)2−5x
Horizontal Asymptote at y=0
Horizontal Asymptote at y=−45
Horizontal Asymptote at y=−25
Find the horizontal asymptote of each function. f(x)=2x2−x−68x2+1
Horizontal Asymptote at y=0
Horizontal Asymptote at y=41
Horizontal Asymptote at y=4
Find the horizontal asymptote of each function. f(x)=2x3+8x2x2+4x
Horizontal Asymptote at y=0
Horizontal Asymptote at y=21
Horizontal Asymptote at y=2
- In Exercises 1–8, find the domain of each rational function. f(x)=5x/(x−4)
- In Exercises 1–8, find the domain of each rational function. g(x)=3x^2/(x−5)(x+4)
- In Exercises 1–8, find the domain of each rational function. h(x)=(x+7)/(x^2−49)
- Use the graphs of the rational functions in choices A–D to answer each question. There may be more than one co...
- Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14. As x...
- Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 9–14. As x...
- Use the graph of the rational function in the figure shown to complete each statement in Exercises 15–20. As ...
- Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate descrip-tion in Column II. Choices in Column II c...
- In Exercises 21–36, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, ...
- Match the rational function in Column I with the appropriate descrip-tion in Column II. Choices in Column II c...
- In Exercises 21–36, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, ...
- In Exercises 21–36, find the vertical asymptotes, if any, and the values of x corresponding to holes, if any, ...
- Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function....
- Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function....
- Give the equations of any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes for the graph of each rational function....
- In Exercises 45–56, use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x^2 to graph each rational function. h(x)=1/x + ...
- In Exercises 45–56, use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x^2 to graph each rational function. g(x)=1/(x+1...
- Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach...
- In Exercises 45–56, use transformations of f(x)=1/x or f(x)=1/x^2 to graph each rational function. g(x)=1/(x+2...
- Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a horizontal asymptote? A. ƒ(x)=(2x-7)/(x+3)...
- Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
- Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
- Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9. ƒ(x)=(x+1)/(x-4)
- Graph each rational function. See Examples 5–9. ƒ(x)=3x/(x^2-x-2)
- In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x+2)/(x^2+x−6)
- In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=(x−2)/(x^2−4)
- Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Find an equation for a possible corresponding rational functio...
- Solve each problem. Work each of the following. Find an equation for a possible corresponding rational functio...
- In Exercises 57–80, follow the seven steps to graph each rational function. f(x)=x^4/(x^2+2)
- Solve each problem. Find a rational function ƒ having the graph shown.
- In Exercises 89–94, the equation for f is given by the simplified expression that results after performing the...
- In Exercises 89–94, the equation for f is given by the simplified expression that results after performing the...
- In Exercises 89–94, the equation for f is given by the simplified expression that results after performing the...