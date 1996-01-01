So we take a look at some of the exponent rules now and when we saw something like the product in quotient rule, we only just saw positive exponents, but that's not the only type of exponent you'll see in some problems whether it's by using the quotient rule or sometimes the problem actually will just have it already. You might actually have run into zero or negative exponents. I'm gonna show you how to deal with those in this video because you'll need to know what those things evaluate to. It's actually pretty straightforward. So let's just go ahead and take a look at the next two rules in our table which have to do the zero and negative exponents. All right. So let's take a look at our example. Let's say we have something like two to the fourth power over two to the fourth power. What the quotient rule tells us because we can use that we have the same thing on the top and bottom is that this actually just turns out to be two to the four minus four power, which is just two to the zero power. So what does that actually mean? What does two to the zero power mean two to the fourth power means two, multiplied by itself four times. How do I take two and multiply it by itself zero times. So, well, it turns out that we can actually basically just evaluate and just sort of expand out what these expression means. And that's what I'm gonna do over here. What is two to the fourth power? Uh Well, two times, two times, two times two, if you work it out actually ends up just being 16. So in other words, we have 16/16. And what happens when you have the same thing on the top and bottom of a fraction? What does this always end up being? So you're just divided by the same number. So in other words, you just get one. So in other words, when I looked at this, when the quotient rule, I got two to the zero power. But when I expanded everything and then just divided, I am just getting one. It turns out these two things mean the exact same thing. So whenever you have something, two to the zero power, really anything to the zero power, it always basically just means one. All right. And by the way, you're always gonna have this because the top and bottom ones will be the same. So they'll always, you just cancel out to zero. So the rule is that anything to the zero power, anything to the zero exponent always equals one, the one exception, however is where you have zero, you can't have zero to the zero power because then you get zero over zero. And this is just one of those weird math things that you can't do. All right. So anything except for zero race to the zero power is always equal to one, that's what the zero exponent rule means. Right? So now let's take a look at our next example over here and now we have a different situation. Now we have two squared over two to the fifth power. So, but it's the same idea, we're gonna do the exact same thing. So using the quotient rule that ends up being two the to the two minus five power, which is two to the negative three power. So again, two to the fourth power means two times itself four times. How do I take two and multiply it by itself negative three times? What does that even mean? Well, again, let's just expand it out and rewrite this. So two squared is just actually equal to two times two. And I'm, I'm gonna want you to write this, write it this way for now because you're gonna see what happens. And then two to the fifth power is just two times itself five times. So if you remember from fractions, what happens is when you have the same thing on the top and the bottom, you can cancel out the terms. So I can cancel out two of the pairs of twos. And when you cancel everything out, there's still like an invisible one that's hidden here on the top. So what happens when I expanded and divided everything? This just turns into one, divided by two times, two times two? In other words, this really just becomes one, divided by two to the third power. All right. So again, when I did this using the quotient rule, I just got two to the negative three power. But when I expanded and divided, I get 1/2 to the third power. These mean the exact same thing. So look at the difference here here, I don't have a fraction but I have a negative exponent here. Now the two is on the bottom of a fraction and the exponent became positive. That's what the rule says. Basically what the negative exponent does is it basically just flips it to the bottom of a fraction. So two to the negative three power becomes 1/2 to the third power. So when you have a negative on the top, you flip it to the bottom, you rewrite it with a positive exponents. And by the way, you actually may see this the other way around, you may see see a number with a negative exponent on the bottom. And you do the exact same thing except you just flip it to the top. So if you have 1/1 over two to the negative three power, you actually just flip this to the top and this becomes two to the positive third power. All right. So it's basically just the reciprocal when you have a negative exponent on the top, you flip it to the bottom and we have it uh when you have it on the bottom, you flip it to the top and you always rewrite it with a positive exponents. All right. So that's what the negative exponent means. So in other words, what this actually just becomes over here, it just becomes 1/8. So that would be your final answer. All right. So that's really it for these next couple of rules. Let's go ahead and take a look at some examples over here. So we're gonna simplify these expression using the two rules that we just learned. Let's take a look at the first one. We have a parentheses xy to the negative three power. So what happens here? Well, basically, what happens is I'm gonna take this entire term just like I had two to the negative power and I flipped it to the bottom of the expression. That's exactly what it says to do here. This just becomes one over. Uh I flip to the bottom. This is gonna be Xy to the third power and I can't really do anything else with this. So it turns out that this is just my final answer. So this is just my final answer. I can't use any of the other rules, I can't use the product rule, a quo rule or anything like that? OK. So what about this one? Doesn't this just look exactly like I just, what I had just had in part a, well, yes, except for one key difference, which is that in this case, we had the parentheses and in this one, we didn't. And so what happens in this case is this is actually really like X times Y to the negative third power. OK? And so what happens here? Well, basically what this becomes is it becomes X times and then remember Y to the negative third power means we have to flip it to the bottom of a fraction. So this becomes one over Y to the third power. OK? So in other words, when this thing was in the parentheses, we had to kind of treat it as one object. And so we move this whole entire thing to the bottom of the expression. But when you don't have a parentheses, the negative three only just pertains to the term that's immediately in front of it. So what actually ends up happening here? And your, what your final answer is is it ends up, it ends up being X over Y to the net to the three power. All right. So make sure that you understand the difference between these two when you have parentheses versus no parentheses and negative exponents because they are very, very different things. All right. And last but not least we have our last example, nine to the zero over nine to the negative four. So remember this is just nine to the zero power. What does that mean? Well, remember anything to the zero power except for zero is just equal to one. So that, that's what this becomes. In other words, we have 1/9 to the negative four power. And how do we simplify this? Well, we don't want negative exponents here on the bottom. So what we can do is we can basically just flip it to the top and rewrite with a positive exponents. In other words, this actually is just nine to the fourth power. All right. So that's with this one, folks, let me know if you have any questions and let's move on.

Hide transcripts