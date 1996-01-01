Hey, everyone. So in math and algebra so far, we've seen how to multiply numbers and polynomials. I could take like two times three and I know that multiplies to six and I can take this expression and do use the distributor property and know that it, it multiplies to X squared plus three X. Well, in some problems now, they're actually gonna give you the right side of the equation and they're gonna ask you for the left side, they're asking you for what things you have to multiply to get here. And that's a process called factoring. And we're gonna take a look at how to do that for polynomials. And what I'm gonna show you here is that basically, whereas multiplication was taking simpler terms and multiplying into more complicated expressions. Now, we're gonna do the opposite. Factoring is the opposite of multiplication. We're gonna take a complicated expression and break it down into its simpler factors. So I'm gonna show you how to basically factor something like six into just two times three or this expression into X at times X plus three. All right. So it turns out there's actually four ways to factor polynomials and we'll be discussing each one of them in good detail, in great detail. In the next couple of videos. We're gonna take a look at the first one. I'm gonna show you how this works. The first thing you should do is you should always look for greatest common factors inside of your expressions. This has an acronym, the greatest common factor, it's called the GCF. And so I'm gonna show you how to factor out this GCF using this example over here. So we're gonna take a look at this example of two X squared plus six. And basically what the greatest common factor is is it's the largest expression that evenly divides out of each of the terms in the polynomial. I have to figure out the largest thing that divides out of everything in that polynomial. All right. And here's how to do this. Here's a step by step process. The first thing I'd like to do is write what's called a factor tree for each one of the terms and factor you may have seen them before. It's basically just a way to break down larger things into things that multiply. So for example, 12, there's two numbers that multiply to 12. Um I have two times six, right? You also could have used four and three and actually would have been perfectly fine. It would have worked out the same way because what happens is if I do two and six, I can't break down two anymore, but I can break down 66, actually just breaks down into two times three. So in other words, the two and the two and the three, these are all the factors of 12, I can also do the same thing for uh things with variables. In other words, the six X squared breaks down to six times X times X, but then I can also just keep breaking down the six into two times three and I've already seen that. So in other words, the two, the three and the X and the X, those are all just the factors of six X squared, we're gonna be doing this exact same thing. But now for each one of these terms in this expression, so I'm gonna do some color coding over here, I'm gonna do the two X squared and I'm gonna do the six over here. So what does the two X squared break down to? It just breaks down down into two times X times X. Can I break down anything else? No, because two can't be broken down any further. What about the six? I've seen that the six can break down into two times three. So once I've done all the factor tree for each one of the terms, I'm gonna put a big parentheses around them and uh include the sign that it was in the original expression. And now what I'm gonna do is I want to figure out the largest thing that is evenly divisible out of each one of the terms or the largest thing that pops up in between both of the terms. So if I take a look at, at this expression, what is the common items that appear in these terms? Well, I see a two that pops up in the left term and it also pops up in the right term. Is there anything else? So is the X are the XS common between both the terms? No, because they only appear on the left side. What about the three? Is that common? Well, no, because that only appears on the right term. The one thing that pops up in both is the two. So that is the greatest common factor and that leads us to now the second step. What do you do with this two? Well, basically, what we're gonna do is we're basically just gonna move it and extract it outside of the parentheses and kind of just remove it from this whole entire expression. And then we're gonna leave everything inside that we had from step one. So here's how this works. I take the two and I pull it to the outside of parentheses. And then what was left over, what was left over was the two factors of X and then one factor of three. So in other words, what I've done here is I've done two and then I have X squared plus three. That was what was left over on the inside and this was my greatest common factor. One easy way to check this just in case you ever worried that you didn't do it correctly is if you do the distributive property, you should basically just get back to your original expression. That's basically what the GCF is. It's like the opposite of the distributive property. All right. That's all there is to it. Let's take a look at a couple more examples here. So I have seven X squared and five X. So here what happens is I'm gonna write down the factor tree again. So I have seven X squared and five X. This just becomes seven times X times X and this just becomes five times X. Now I keep a minus sign over here and then I just put a big parentheses. Now, can I break down the seven or five any further? Well, I actually can't because seven, the only two things that multiply seven are seven and one same thing with five only things that multiply are five and one. So these are all prime factors. So what is the common items between the two? Well, it's not seven and five, but I do see one power of X that's between both of them. Why is it two? Well, it's basically just because there's only two in the left term, but there's only one power of X in the right term. So the thing, that's the largest thing that's common between both of them is just one power of X. So now what I do with this X, I pick it up and I basically just move it to the outside of the expression over here. So I read an X and then I have a parentheses and then what was left over in my expression, I have a seven X and then a five and then you always have to include the sign that was in here. So this just becomes seven X minus five. If you distribute this, you should get back to your original expression. Now, let's take a look at the last one over here. So this uh eight X or this negative eight X squared uh eight X cubed plus 16 X, all right. So let's do the factorization of this and let's do the factorization of this. Now, one of the things you actually can notice here is that eight and 16 are multiples of each other. We didn't have to worry about those two in the first two examples, but eight is just a multiple of 16. So one of the shortcuts that you can use is instead of having to factor completely, um you can basically just write this as the product of you can do this eight times X times X times X. And then this over here, the 16 can be written as eight times two. So notice how if I do it this way, if I notice that there are multiples of each other. I'll end up with the same thing uh in, in both of the factor trees. So now what happens is I have eight times, two times one power of X over here. Now, 11 thing that you also wanna sort of consider or be just, you know, watch out for is that I had a negative sign over here in the beginning. Uh And basically, the way I like to account for that is I like to put a little negative one times eight. So I don't forget that there's a negative sign there. All right. Now, a plus sign over here. What are the common items between the two terms? I see an eight here and an eight over here and I see one power X over here and one power X over here. There's nothing else that's common. So that means that my greatest common factor is just eight X. So what do I do? I take the eight X and I pull it to the outside, pull all the stuff to the outside and remove it from the parentheses. And this should be just becomes eight X, this becomes eight X parentheses. And then what was left over on the inside? I see a negative 12 powers of X and then I see a two over here. So basically this is becomes negative X squared plus the two you distribute, you should get back to your original expression. All right. So these are the answers. That's how to factor using the greatest common factor. Let's go ahead and take a look at some more practice.

