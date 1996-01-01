Multiplying Polynomials
FOIL
Multiply the polynomials using FOIL. (x−5)(x−12)
x2−12x+60
x2−17x+60
x2−5x+60
x2−17x−60
Multiply the polynomials using FOIL. (4x+7)(−x+6)
4x2+17x+42
4x2+31x+42
−4x2+17x+42
−4x2−x+42
Multiply the polynomials using FOIL. (x2−3x)(2x+8)
2x2+2x−24
2x3+2x2−6x−24
2x3−2x2−24x
2x3+2x2−24x
Multiply Polynomials Using the Distributive Property
Multiply the polynomials. (x+4)(3x2−2x+1)
3x3+10x2−7x+4
3x3+12x2+x+4
12x2−8x+4
3x3−2x2+x
Multiply the polynomials. (x+3)(x−5)(−2x+1)
x2−2x−15
−2x3+4x2+30x
−2x3+5x2+28x−15
2x3+5x2+28x−15
Special Products - Square Formulas
Multiply the polynomials using special product formulas. (5x−9)(5x+9)
5x2−81
25x2−81
25x2+90x+81
25x2−90x+81
Multiply the polynomials using special product formulas. (3x+5)(3x+5)
9x2+15x+25
9x2+25
9x2+30x+25
9x2+55
Special Products - Cube Formulas
Multiply the polynomials using special product formulas. (2x+4)3
8x3+16x2+32x+64
8x3+24x2+24x+64
8x3+48x2+96x+64
x3+24x2+96x+64
