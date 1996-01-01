Now that we've seen the basics of polynomials. A lot of problems will ask you to simplify polynomials and write it in a specific form called standard form. That's what I'm gonna show you how to do in this video. I'll show you how to write polynomials in standard form. And really, it just comes all down to the order of the terms in the polynomial. Let's go ahead and take a look here. So what standard form actually means is that all the terms of your polynomials should be written in descending or decreasing order of exponents. So what does that mean if you look at this expression or this polynomial three X squared plus five X plus four? Notice how the exponents actually keep decreasing first, we have an X squared, then we have a five X to the first power, right? There's an invisible one there and then you have plus four and one way you can kind of think about four. Remember is that you have X to the zero power. Um And X to the zero power is just one. So it's kind of weird. But um basically you can see here that the order of the exponents keeps on decreasing 2 to 1 to then zero. And the other thing is that all like terms have to be combined. In other words, you can't simplify the expression any further. So if you look at this expression, I can't combine anything with the three X squared or the five X or the four. So it turns out that this expression is already in standard form, all right, a couple of other things that you should know um one is called the degree of the expression. And that's basically just the highest exponents of the variable that you see in the polynomial. So in other words, the highest exponent that we see that's attached to a variable is the X squared, it's the two. So that means that this is called a second order or a second degree polynomial. And last, but not least there's just a new vocab word. Uh We know that the numbers not attached to variables out by themselves are called constants. We know numbers in front of variables multiplying them are called coefficients. And there's a special name for the, the number that goes way out in the front that gets attached to the, the variable of the highest exponent. And that's called the leading coefficient. It's like the number that leads the entire expression. All right, that's the leading coefficient. That's basically it. So lots of problems are gonna ask you to now write in expressions in standard form and that's what we're gonna do in this problem, we're gonna identify the degree and the leading coefficients. Let's get started here with this first expression. So in other words, we have one half X and remember that's one half X to the first power over here plus X to the third power. So we have to write this in standing and in standard form. And that means that we have to write it in decreasing order of exponents or descending order. So we have an X to the third power and an X to the one power that's backwards. So I just have to flip the two expressions and when you move expressions rubs be very careful what happens to the signs. In other words, I'm gonna rewrite this as X cubed plus one half X, all right, this is basically just the X to the first power. So does this have decreasing order of exponents? Yes, it does. And are all the like terms combined? I can't combine anything with the X cubed and the one X. So this definitely is a simplified expression. So it's in standard form. So what's the degree? The degree is really just the highest exponents that gets attached to a variable and that one is three. So in other words, the degree over here is three. And what about the leading coefficients? Well, the leading coefficient is the number that gets attached to that variable with the highest exponents. And over here what you'll see is that basically there wasn't a variable. But remember the, it's always kind of like an invisible one there if you don't see a number. So the leading coefficient in this case is actually just one. OK. So let's take a look at this expression was a little bit more complicated. There's more terms I noticed that there's some terms with X, there's some with X squared. Uh and there's actually just some constants in here. So I have to write them in descending order, but be very careful when you do this because you basically have to keep track of the signs. So in other words, I have a negative three X squared and then X squared. So I'm gonna move that. I have an F five X and A two X. I'm gonna move that and I have a negative seven. So I wanna make sure that all the X squared go first. So this is gonna be negative three X squared um plus X squared, then I'll have the plus five X plus two X and then I have the minus seven. So when you pick these numbers up around and move them, remember that you're always doing this with the sign that goes in front of them. All right. So now what happens is we have descending order of exponents, I have uh exponents two and then one and then I have zero over here. So this definitely has descending order, but it's not as simplified as it could be because I could still combine all the like terms. So that's what I have to do in the second step. So if I combine this expression over here, negative three X and one X, it's kind of like negative three apples and one apple, this actually just becomes negative two apples, uh happens to the five and the two that becomes the seven X and then the negative seven just becomes negative seven. So now all the like terms have been combined and this definitely now is in standard form. So what's the degree of this polynomial? What's the highest variable, highest exponent of a variable that we see? It's just the two over here. All right. So in other words, we have two and then what's the leading coefficient? What's the number that goes in front of that term? Uh It's actually just this negative two over here. So that's the negative two. All right. So really, that's all, that's it for this one. Folks, let me know if you have any questions and we'll see you in the next video.

