Welcome back, everyone. We saw how to rationalize the denominator by taking something like one over radical three, we multiply the top and the bottom by whatever was on the bottom and we end up undoing the radical and that was awesome. We could do that. So what I'm gonna show you in this video is that sometimes that won't happen. You might have a problem that looks like 1/2 plus radical three in which you actually have two terms in the denominator. And when a denominator has two terms multiplying by the same radical won't actually eliminate it. So what I'm gonna show you is actually, we're gonna need something else to rationalize the denominator. We're gonna need something called the conjugates rather than tell you, let me just go ahead and show you, let's just jump into our problem here. So why can't we just use two plus radical three on the bottom? Well, if you end up doing two plus radical three, then when you multiply across this actually ends up being a binomial multiplied by a binomial. So in other words, we actually have to foil and if you foil this, now, what's gonna happen is on the bottom, you're gonna get two times two. That's the first, we're gonna get two times radical three. Those are the outer terms, same thing for the inner terms. So in other words, you end up with four radical three and on the inner terms, radical three times itself will just be three. So in other words, I multiplied it by itself on the top and the bottom, but I still ended up with a radical on the bottom. I didn't get rid of that. And remember that's bad, you can't have radicals on the bottom. So multiplying it by itself is not gonna work here. So what do we do? Well, instead of multiplying by itself, we do something, we multiply it by what's called the conjugate of the bottom. Basically what the conjugate is is you're just gonna reverse the sign between the two terms. So for example, if I have two plus radical three, then the conjugate is just going to be two minus radical three. That's the conjugate. You just take the sign between the terms and you flip it. So the general formula is if you have something like A plus radical B, then the conjugate is gonna be A minus radical B and vice versa. Those two things are conjugates of each other. So what do we do here? Well, I'm just gonna rewrite this 1/2 plus radical three. Now we're gonna multiply not by itself, we're gonna multiply by the conjugate. So words two minus radical three, and we remember whatever we multiply on the bottom, we have to multiply on the top. It has to be the same thing. So why does this work? Well, if you notice here, we're actually multiplying the same exact terms two and radical three, except the signs are flipped between them. And this actually ends up being a difference of squares. So remember how a difference of squares works. Uh Basically what happens is that you square these two numbers. So two and two becomes four and you square these two numbers and and then you basically just stick a minus sign between them. So in other words, radical three, when you square, it just becomes three and this is just a difference of squares. And on the top, when you multiply straight across this ends up being two minus radical three. All right. So what do you end up with? You end up with two minus radical three divided by just one? Now, you won't always get one here. Uh We just gotten one because we had four and three. But basically what happens is that we just got rid of the radical. So in other words, we've rationalized the denominator here. So multiplying by multiplying a radical by its conjugate, in fact, always eliminates the radical. That's why it's super useful and it always just results in a rational number like one or something like that. So just let me summarize really quickly here. When you have a one term denominator, you multiply the top and the bottom by whatever is on the bottom. And when you have a two term denominator, you multiply by the conjugate of the bottom. All right. But these are just the two ways that you rationalize the denominator. Hopefully, that makes sense. Uh Let me know if you have any questions. Thanks for watching.

Hide transcripts