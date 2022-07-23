Textbook Question
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (2+i)²
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Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (2+i)²
Solve each equation. √(x+2)=1-√(3x+7)
Solve each equation. √2x=√(3x+12)-2
Solve each equation or inequality. | 4.3x + 9.8| < 0
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (1-x)/(x+2)<-1
In the metric system of weights and measures, temperature is measured in degrees Celsius (°C) instead of degrees Fahrenheit (°F). To convert between the two systems, we use the equations. C =5/9 (F-32) and F = 9/5C+32. In each exercise, convert to the other system. Round answers to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. 20°C