Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 61
Chapter 2, Problem 61

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(-x)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given functions: \(f(x) = -3x + 4\) and \(g(x) = -x^2 + 4x + 1\).
To find \(f(-x)\), substitute \(-x\) in place of \(x\) in the function \(f(x)\).
Write the substitution explicitly: \(f(-x) = -3(-x) + 4\).
Simplify the expression by multiplying: \(-3(-x) = 3x\).
Combine the terms to get the simplified form of \(f(-x)\): \(f(-x) = 3x + 4\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
53s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to an output ƒ(x). Evaluating a function at a specific value means substituting that value into the function's formula and simplifying the result.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Substitution of Expressions into Functions

Substituting an expression like -x into a function involves replacing every instance of the variable x with the expression -x. This requires careful algebraic manipulation to simplify the resulting expression correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:48
Solving Systems of Equations - Substitution

Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

Simplifying algebraic expressions involves combining like terms, applying arithmetic operations, and reducing the expression to its simplest form. This step ensures the final answer is clear and concise.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:07
Simplifying Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (2+i)²

755
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. √(x+2)=1-√(3x+7)

555
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. √2x=√(3x+12)-2

570
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation or inequality. | 4.3x + 9.8| < 0

801
views
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (1-x)/(x+2)<-1

516
views
Textbook Question

In the metric system of weights and measures, temperature is measured in degrees Celsius (°C) instead of degrees Fahrenheit (°F). To convert between the two systems, we use the equations. C =5/9 (F-32) and F = 9/5C+32. In each exercise, convert to the other system. Round answers to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. 20°C

686
views