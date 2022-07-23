Textbook Question
Solve each problem. See Example 2. In the Apple Hill Fun Run, Mary runs at 7 mph, Janet at 5 mph. If they start at the same time, how long will it be before they are 1.5 mi apart?
707
views
Solve each problem. See Example 2. In the Apple Hill Fun Run, Mary runs at 7 mph, Janet at 5 mph. If they start at the same time, how long will it be before they are 1.5 mi apart?
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (1/3)x+(2/5)x-(1/2)(x+3)≤1/10
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-8+2i)(-1+i)
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 36x2 + 60x + 25 = 0
Solve each equation. 0.2x - 0.5 = 0.1x+7
Solve each equation. 3/(x2+x-2) - 1/(x2-1) = 7/(2x2+6x+4)