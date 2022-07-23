Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 27a
Chapter 2, Problem 27a

Write each number as the product of a real number and i. -√-18

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression involves the square root of a negative number, which can be rewritten using the imaginary unit \(i\), where \(i = \sqrt{-1}\).
Rewrite the expression \(\sqrt{-18}\) as \(\sqrt{18} \times \sqrt{-1}\), which becomes \(\sqrt{18} \times i\).
Simplify \(\sqrt{18}\) by factoring it into \(\sqrt{9 \times 2}\), which equals \(\sqrt{9} \times \sqrt{2}\).
Calculate \(\sqrt{9}\) as 3, so \(\sqrt{18}\) simplifies to \(3\sqrt{2}\).
Combine the results to express the original number as the product of a real number and \(i\): \(3\sqrt{2} \times i\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Imaginary Unit (i)

The imaginary unit i is defined as the square root of -1, i.e., i² = -1. It allows us to express the square roots of negative numbers in terms of real numbers multiplied by i, enabling the extension of the real number system to complex numbers.
Recommended video:
04:10
Powers of i

Simplifying Square Roots of Negative Numbers

To simplify the square root of a negative number, separate it into the square root of the negative sign and the square root of the positive part. For example, √(-18) = √(-1) × √(18) = i × √(18), which can then be simplified further by factoring.
Recommended video:
05:02
Square Roots of Negative Numbers

Prime Factorization and Simplification of Radicals

Simplifying radicals involves breaking down the number inside the square root into prime factors and extracting perfect squares. For √18, since 18 = 9 × 2, √18 = √9 × √2 = 3√2, which helps express the number in simplest radical form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:20
Expanding Radicals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3x - 4 | < 2

810
views
Textbook Question

Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-12 -i) / (-2 -5i)

113
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. x/(x-1) - 1/(x+1) = 2/(x2-1)

551
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation using the square root property. 27 - x2 = 0

945
views
Textbook Question

Volume of a Box. A rectangular piece of metal is 10 in. longer than it is wide. Squares with sides 2 in. long are cut from the four corners, and the flaps are folded upward to form an open box. If the volume of the box is 835 in.3, what were the original dimensions of the piece of metal?

922
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation using the square root property. 48 - x2 = 0

1155
views