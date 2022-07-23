Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3x - 4 | < 2
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3x - 4 | < 2
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-12 -i) / (-2 -5i)
Solve each equation. x/(x-1) - 1/(x+1) = 2/(x2-1)
Solve each equation using the square root property. 27 - x2 = 0
Volume of a Box. A rectangular piece of metal is 10 in. longer than it is wide. Squares with sides 2 in. long are cut from the four corners, and the flaps are folded upward to form an open box. If the volume of the box is 835 in.3, what were the original dimensions of the piece of metal?
Solve each equation using the square root property. 48 - x2 = 0