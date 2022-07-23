Solve each equation. See Example 2. (4x+3)/(x+1) + 2/x = 1/(x2+x)
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-288
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Key Concepts
Imaginary Unit (i)
Simplifying Square Roots of Negative Numbers
Prime Factorization and Simplification of Radicals
Solve each equation using the square root property. See Example 2. x2 = 121
Dimensions of a Rug. Zachary wants to buy a rug for a room that is 12 ft wide and 15 ft long. He wants to leave a uniform strip of floor around the rug. He can afford to buy 108 ft2 of carpeting. What dimensions should the rug have?
Solve each problem. See Example 2. Callie took 20 min to drive her boat upstream to water-ski at her favorite spot. Coming back later in the day, at the same boat speed, took her 15 min. If the current in that part of the river is 5 km per hr, what was her boat speed?
Solve each equation. -4(2x-6) +8x= 5x+24+x
Solve each problem. See Example 2. At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, Usain Bolt set a new Olympic and world record in the 100-m dash with a time of 9.69 sec. If this pace could be maintained for an entire 26-mi marathon, what would his time be? How would this time compare to the fastest time for a marathon, which is 2 hr, 3 min, 23 sec, set in 2013? (Hint: 1 m ≈ 3.281 ft.) (Data from Sports Illustrated Almanac.)