Textbook Question
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous.
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Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous.
Let ƒ(x)=x2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. (ƒ+g)(3)
Let and . Find each of the following. See Example 1.
Determine whether each relation defines a function. {(5,1),(3,2),(4,9),(7,8)}
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous.
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (1,3), m = -2