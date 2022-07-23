Textbook Question
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (-1,3), and (3,4)
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Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (-1,3), and (3,4)
For each graph, determine whether y is a function of x. Give the domain and range of each relation.
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. {(1,1),(1,-1),(0,0),(2,4),(2,-4)}
Let ƒ(x)=x^2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. See Example 1.
(ƒ/g)(5)
For each piecewise-defined function, find (a) ƒ(-5), (b) ƒ(-1), (c) ƒ(0), and (d) ƒ(3).
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=2/3|x|