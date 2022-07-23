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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 106
Chapter 3, Problem 106

Let ƒ(x)=3x24ƒ(x) = 3x^2 - 4 and g(x)=x23x4g(x) = x^2 - 3x -4. Find each of the following.
(f+g)(2k)(f+g)(2k)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that (f+g)(x) means you add the functions f(x) and g(x) together, so (f+g)(x) = f(x) + g(x).
Write down the expressions for f(x) and g(x): f(x) = 3x^2 - 4 and g(x) = x^2 - 3x - 4.
Add the two functions together: (f+g)(x) = (3x^2 - 4) + (x^2 - 3x - 4).
Combine like terms in the expression: combine the x^2 terms, the x terms, and the constant terms.
After simplifying, substitute x with 2k in the resulting expression to find (f+g)(2k).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Addition

Function addition involves creating a new function by adding the outputs of two given functions for the same input. For functions f and g, (f+g)(x) = f(x) + g(x). This operation combines the values of f and g at each point x.
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Adding & Subtracting Functions Example 1

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation means substituting a specific input value into the function's formula to find the output. For example, to evaluate f(2k), replace every x in f(x) with 2k and simplify the expression.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are expressions involving variables raised to whole-number exponents with coefficients. Understanding how to manipulate and simplify polynomials, such as squaring binomials and combining like terms, is essential for evaluating and adding functions like f(x) and g(x).
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Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.

(c) y = ƒ(x+3) - 2

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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=3x24ƒ(x) = 3x^2 - 4 and g(x)=x23x4g(x) = x^2 - 3x -4. Find each of the following.

(f/g)(1)(f/g)(-1)

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Textbook Question

The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.

(b) y = ƒ(x-2)

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Textbook Question

The graph of a function ƒ is shown in the figure. Sketch the graph of each function defined as follows.

(d) y = |ƒ(x)|

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Textbook Question

Work each problem. Find a function g(x)=ax+b whose graph can be obtained by translating the graph of ƒ(x)=2x+5 up 2 units and to the left 3 units.

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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=(x2)ƒ(x) = √(x-2) and g(x)=x2g(x) = x^2. Find each of the following, if possible.

(g○ƒ)(x)(g ○ ƒ)(x)

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