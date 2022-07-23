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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 62
Chapter 3, Problem 62

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(-x)

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Identify the given functions: \(f(x) = -3x + 4\) and \(g(x) = -x^{2} + 4x + 1\).
The problem asks to find \(g(-x)\), which means we need to substitute \(-x\) into the function \(g(x)\) wherever \(x\) appears.
Replace every \(x\) in \(g(x)\) with \(-x\): \(g(-x) = -(-x)^{2} + 4(-x) + 1\).
Simplify each term carefully: \((-x)^{2}\) becomes \(x^{2}\) because squaring a negative number makes it positive; multiply \(4\) by \(-x\) to get \(-4x\).
Write the simplified expression for \(g(-x)\) as \(-x^{2} - 4x + 1\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, such as f(x) or g(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to an output. Evaluating a function means substituting a specific value or expression for x and simplifying the result. For example, g(-x) means replacing every x in g(x) with -x.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Polynomial Functions

Polynomial functions are expressions involving variables raised to whole-number exponents combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. In this problem, g(x) is a quadratic polynomial, which means it includes an x² term. Understanding how to manipulate and simplify polynomials is essential.
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Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Simplification of Algebraic Expressions

Simplification involves combining like terms and applying arithmetic operations to rewrite expressions in a simpler or more standard form. When substituting -x into g(x), it is important to carefully apply exponent rules and combine terms to get the simplest expression.
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Introduction to Algebraic Expressions
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