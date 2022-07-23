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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 63
Chapter 3, Problem 63

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(x+2)

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Identify the given functions: \(f(x) = -3x + 4\) and \(g(x) = -x^{2} + 4x + 1\).
The problem asks for \(f(x+2)\), which means we need to evaluate the function \(f\) at the input \((x+2)\) instead of \(x\).
Substitute \((x+2)\) into the function \(f(x)\) wherever you see \(x\). So, replace \(x\) with \((x+2)\) in the expression \(-3x + 4\).
Write the expression after substitution: \(f(x+2) = -3(x+2) + 4\).
Simplify the expression by distributing \(-3\) and combining like terms: \(f(x+2) = -3x - 6 + 4\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to an output. Evaluating a function at a specific input means substituting that input into the function's formula and simplifying the result.
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Function Composition and Input Substitution

When given an expression like ƒ(x+2), the input to the function ƒ is the entire expression (x+2). This requires substituting (x+2) wherever x appears in ƒ(x) and then simplifying the resulting expression.
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Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

After substitution, simplifying involves applying algebraic operations such as distribution, combining like terms, and reducing the expression to its simplest form to clearly express the function's output.
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Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. g(-x)

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