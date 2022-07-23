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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 64
Chapter 3, Problem 64

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(a+4)

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Identify the given functions: \(f(x) = -3x + 4\) and \(g(x) = -x^2 + 4x + 1\).
To find \(f(a+4)\), substitute the expression \(a+4\) into the function \(f(x)\) wherever you see \(x\).
Write the substitution explicitly: \(f(a+4) = -3(a+4) + 4\).
Apply the distributive property to multiply \(-3\) by both \(a\) and \(4\): \(-3 \times a\) and \(-3 \times 4\).
Simplify the expression by combining like terms to get the final form of \(f(a+4)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents a rule that assigns each input x to an output. Evaluating a function at a specific input means substituting that input into the function's formula and simplifying the result.
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Substitution in Functions

Substitution involves replacing the variable in a function with a given expression or value. For example, to find ƒ(a+4), replace every x in ƒ(x) with (a+4) and simplify the resulting expression.
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Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

Simplifying expressions means combining like terms and performing arithmetic operations to write the expression in its simplest form. This step is essential after substitution to present the final answer clearly.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. ƒ(2m-3)

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Textbook Question

Graph the line passing through the given point and having the indicated slope. Plot two points on the line. through (9/4 , 2), undefined slope

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Textbook Question

For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. x - intercept (-3, 0), y-intercept (0, 5)

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Textbook Question

Let ƒ(x)=2x-3 and g(x)=-x+3. Find each function value. See Example 5.

(gg)(2)(g∘g)(-2)

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Textbook Question

Find and interpret the average rate of change illustrated in each graph.

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Textbook Question

For each line described, write an equation in

(a)slope-intercept form, if possible, and

(b)standard form.

through (2,10)(2, -10), perpendicular to a line with undefined slope.

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