Textbook Question
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x/4]], for x=7
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Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x/4]], for x=7
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[3-(x/2)]], for x=1
Graph the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -4), m = 3/4
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=-7/(x-5)
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h.See Example 4.
Find the value of the function for the given value of x. ƒ(x)=[[x]], for x=(-π)