Textbook Question
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one.
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Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one.
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. (1/2)x = 5
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one.
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. ƒ(-2)
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 1012
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 3x = 7