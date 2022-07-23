Textbook Question
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. See Example 1. ƒ(2)
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For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. See Example 1. ƒ(2)
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one.
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. (1/2)x = 5
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 63
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 0.1
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 3x = 7