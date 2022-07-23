If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form.
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 18
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. See Example 1. g(-3)
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Identify the function g(x) given as \(g(x) = \left( \frac{1}{4} \right)^x\).
To find \(g(-3)\), substitute \(x = -3\) into the function: \(g(-3) = \left( \frac{1}{4} \right)^{-3}\).
Recall the property of exponents: \(a^{-n} = \frac{1}{a^n}\). Apply this to rewrite \(\left( \frac{1}{4} \right)^{-3}\) as \$4^3$.
Calculate \$4^3$ by multiplying 4 by itself three times: \(4 \times 4 \times 4\).
After finding the value, round the result to the nearest thousandth if necessary.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Exponential Functions
Exponential functions have the form f(x) = a^x, where the base a is a positive constant. They model growth or decay processes and are evaluated by raising the base to the power of the input x. Understanding how to compute values for given x is essential.
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Negative Exponents
A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent, i.e., a^(-x) = 1/(a^x). This concept is crucial when evaluating functions like g(x) = (1/4)^x at negative values of x.
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Rounding to a Specified Decimal Place
Rounding involves approximating a number to a certain number of decimal places, here to the nearest thousandth (three decimal places). This ensures answers are presented clearly and consistently, especially when dealing with irrational or long decimal values.
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