Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 6(x+1) = 4(2x-1)
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Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 6(x+1) = 4(2x-1)
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. See Example 1. g(-3)
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log(387 23)
Solve each equation. x = log3 1/81
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = -√(100 - x2)
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. g(3/2)