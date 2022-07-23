Textbook Question
Solve each equation.
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Solve each equation.
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. e3x-7 • e-2x = 4e
Solve each equation.
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. (1/3)x = -3
Solve each equation.
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log 387 + log 23