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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 25
Chapter 5, Problem 25

For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. g(-1.68)

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1
Identify the function you need to evaluate: here, it is \( g(x) = \left( \frac{1}{4} \right)^x \).
Substitute the given value \( x = -1.68 \) into the function: \( g(-1.68) = \left( \frac{1}{4} \right)^{-1.68} \).
Recall the property of exponents for negative powers: \( a^{-b} = \frac{1}{a^b} \). This means \( \left( \frac{1}{4} \right)^{-1.68} = 4^{1.68} \).
Calculate \( 4^{1.68} \) using a calculator or exponentiation method, but do not round yet.
Finally, round the result to the nearest thousandth as instructed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

Exponential functions have the form f(x) = a^x, where the base a is a positive constant. They model growth or decay processes and are evaluated by raising the base to the power of the input x. Understanding how to compute values for given x is essential for solving problems involving these functions.
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Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent, i.e., a^(-x) = 1/(a^x). This concept is crucial when evaluating functions like g(x) = (1/4)^x for negative values of x, as it transforms the expression into a more manageable form for calculation.
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Rounding to a Specified Decimal Place

Rounding involves approximating a number to a certain number of decimal places, in this case, to the nearest thousandth (three decimal places). This skill is important to present answers clearly and consistently, especially when dealing with irrational or long decimal results from exponential calculations.
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