Textbook Question
Match the function with its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x) = log2 x
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Match the function with its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x) = log2 x
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln e1.6
Solve each problem. Use a calculator to find an approximation for each logarithm. log 3.984
Solve each problem. Use a calculator to find an approximation for each logarithm. log 398.4
Use the definition of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. f(x) = x+1/x-2, g(x) = 2x+1/x-1
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln 4x = 1.5