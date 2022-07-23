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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 43
Chapter 5, Problem 43

Use the definition of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. f(x) = 2/(x+6), g(x) = (6x+2)/x

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Recall that two functions \( f \) and \( g \) are inverses if and only if \( f(g(x)) = x \) and \( g(f(x)) = x \) for all \( x \) in the domains of the compositions.
Start by finding the composition \( f(g(x)) \). Substitute \( g(x) = \frac{6x + 2}{x} \) into \( f(x) = \frac{2}{x} + 6 \), so \( f(g(x)) = \frac{2}{\frac{6x + 2}{x}} + 6 \).
Simplify the expression \( f(g(x)) = \frac{2}{\frac{6x + 2}{x}} + 6 \) by multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately to eliminate the complex fraction.
Next, find the composition \( g(f(x)) \). Substitute \( f(x) = \frac{2}{x} + 6 \) into \( g(x) = \frac{6x + 2}{x} \), so \( g(f(x)) = \frac{6\left(\frac{2}{x} + 6\right) + 2}{\frac{2}{x} + 6} \).
Simplify \( g(f(x)) \) by distributing and combining like terms in numerator and denominator, then check if both \( f(g(x)) \) and \( g(f(x)) \) simplify to \( x \). If both do, then \( f \) and \( g \) are inverses.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Inverse Functions

Two functions f and g are inverses if applying one after the other returns the original input, meaning f(g(x)) = x and g(f(x)) = x for all x in their domains. This relationship shows that each function 'undoes' the effect of the other.
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Function Composition

Function composition involves substituting one function into another, denoted as (f ∘ g)(x) = f(g(x)). To verify inverses, you compute both f(g(x)) and g(f(x)) and check if both simplify to x, confirming the inverse relationship.
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Simplifying Rational Expressions

Simplifying rational expressions requires combining terms, factoring, and reducing fractions to their simplest form. This skill is essential when composing functions like f(x) = 2/(x+6) and g(x) = (6x+2)/x to verify if their compositions equal x.
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