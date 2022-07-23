Textbook Question
Graph each function. Give the domain and range.
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Graph each function. Give the domain and range.
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln e1.6
Solve each problem. Use a calculator to find an approximation for each logarithm. log 3.984
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 1/e2
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log(2 - x) = 0.5
Determine whether the given functions are inverses.