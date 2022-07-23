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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 52
Chapter 6, Problem 52

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
y>x2+2y>x^2+2
yx2y\(\le\) x-2

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Identify the two inequalities in the system: the first is \(y > x^2 + 2\) and the second is \(y \leq x - 2\).
Graph the boundary of the first inequality, which is the parabola \(y = x^2 + 2\). Since the inequality is strict (\(>\)), draw this parabola as a dashed curve to indicate points on the curve are not included.
Graph the boundary of the second inequality, which is the line \(y = x - 2\). Since the inequality is inclusive (\(\leq\)), draw this line as a solid line to indicate points on the line are included in the solution.
Determine the shading for each inequality: for \(y > x^2 + 2\), shade the region above the parabola; for \(y \leq x - 2\), shade the region below or on the line.
The solution set to the system is the intersection of these two shaded regions. Identify and shade the area where both conditions are true simultaneously.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Quadratic Inequalities

A quadratic inequality like y > x² + 2 involves a parabola as the boundary curve. To graph it, first plot the parabola y = x² + 2, then shade the region above it because y is greater than the parabola. The boundary is dashed since the inequality is strict ( > ), indicating points on the parabola are not included.
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Graphing Linear Inequalities

A linear inequality such as y ≤ x - 2 uses a straight line as the boundary. Graph the line y = x - 2 and shade the region below or on the line because y is less than or equal to x - 2. The boundary line is solid due to the 'less than or equal to' (≤) sign, meaning points on the line satisfy the inequality.
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Solution Set of a System of Inequalities

The solution set of a system of inequalities is the intersection of the shaded regions from each inequality. To find it, graph each inequality separately, then identify where their shaded areas overlap. This overlapping region represents all points satisfying both inequalities simultaneously.
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