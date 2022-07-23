Textbook Question
The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.
On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.
Use special products to evaluate each expression. 712
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The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.
On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.
Use special products to evaluate each expression. 712
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4t-2+8t-4
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (7.5-y)+0=7.5-y
Multiply or divide as indicated. 57.116 × 100
Multiply or divide as indicated. 785.91 * 10
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 4√3(√7 - 2√11)