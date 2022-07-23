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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 129
Chapter 1, Problem 129

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Table showing fraction 1/100, its decimal equivalent 0.01, and an empty cell for the percent equivalent.

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1
Understand that percent means 'per hundred,' so to convert a decimal to a percent, you multiply the decimal by 100.
Take the given decimal value, which is \(0.01\), and multiply it by 100: \(0.01 \times 100\).
Write the result of the multiplication as the percent equivalent, followed by the percent symbol '%'.
Recognize that this process converts the decimal to a percentage, which is another way to express the same value.
Complete the table by filling in the percent column with the value obtained from the multiplication.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fraction to Decimal Conversion

Converting a fraction to a decimal involves dividing the numerator by the denominator. For example, 1/100 means 1 divided by 100, which equals 0.01. Understanding this process helps in comparing and converting between different numerical forms.
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Decimal to Percent Conversion

To convert a decimal to a percent, multiply the decimal by 100 and add the percent symbol (%). For instance, 0.01 multiplied by 100 equals 1%, showing how decimals represent parts of a hundred.
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Simplifying Fractions

A fraction is in lowest terms when the numerator and denominator have no common factors other than 1. Simplifying fractions ensures clarity and consistency when converting between fractions, decimals, and percents.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛2/3

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Textbook Question

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.

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Textbook Question

Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8.

7(5t+3)53+14(5t+3)2321(5t+3)137(5t+3)^{-\(\frac\)53}+14(5t+3)^{-\(\frac\)23}-21(5t+3)^{\(\frac\)13}

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. 8+(a+7)

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Textbook Question

Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4x(2x+3)-5/9+6x2(2x+3)4/9-8x3(2x+3)13/9

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Textbook Question

Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 6y3(4y1)3/78y2(4y1)4/7+16y(4y1)11/76y^3(4y - 1)^{-3/7} - 8y^2(4y - 1)^{4/7} + 16y(4y - 1)^{11/7}

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