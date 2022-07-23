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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 130
Chapter 1, Problem 130

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.

Table displaying fraction 1/50 alongside its decimal and percent equivalents, with 2% shown in the percent column.

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1
Identify the given values: the fraction is \(\frac{1}{50}\) and the percent is 2%. We need to find the decimal equivalent of \(\frac{1}{50}\) and check the consistency with the percent given.
Convert the fraction \(\frac{1}{50}\) to a decimal by dividing the numerator by the denominator: calculate \(1 \div 50\).
Express the decimal obtained from the division as a percent by multiplying it by 100: \(\text{Decimal} \times 100 = \text{Percent}\).
Compare the percent you calculated from the fraction with the given percent (2%) to verify if they match or if there is a discrepancy.
If the percent values differ, consider which value is correct or if the fraction needs to be adjusted; otherwise, use the decimal you found as the decimal equivalent of \(\frac{1}{50}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Converting Fractions to Decimals

To convert a fraction to a decimal, divide the numerator by the denominator. For example, 1/50 means dividing 1 by 50, which results in 0.02. This decimal form represents the fraction in base-10 notation.
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Understanding Percentages

A percentage represents a number out of 100. To convert a decimal to a percent, multiply the decimal by 100 and add the percent symbol. For instance, 0.02 multiplied by 100 equals 2%, showing the equivalence between decimal and percent.
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Simplifying Fractions

Simplifying a fraction means reducing it to its lowest terms by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor. In this question, 1/50 is already in lowest terms, ensuring accurate conversion to decimal and percent forms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜2/25

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Textbook Question

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.

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Textbook Question

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. 8+(a+7)

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Textbook Question

Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4x(2x+3)-5/9+6x2(2x+3)4/9-8x3(2x+3)13/9

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Textbook Question

Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 6y3(4y1)3/78y2(4y1)4/7+16y(4y1)11/76y^3(4y - 1)^{-3/7} - 8y^2(4y - 1)^{4/7} + 16y(4y - 1)^{11/7}

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