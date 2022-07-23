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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 131
Chapter 1, Problem 131

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.

Table displaying fraction, decimal, and percent equivalents with some values filled in and others left blank.

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1
Identify the given decimal and percent values: decimal is 0.05 and percent is 5%.
Recall that to convert a decimal to a fraction, write the decimal as the numerator with a denominator of a power of 10. For 0.05, write it as \(\frac{5}{100}\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{5}{100}\) by dividing both numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor, which is 5, to get the fraction in lowest terms.
Verify the percent by remembering that percent means 'per hundred', so 5% is equivalent to \(\frac{5}{100}\), which matches the fraction before simplification.
Complete the table by writing the simplified fraction, the decimal 0.05, and the percent 5% as equivalent values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fraction to Decimal Conversion

This concept involves expressing a fraction as a decimal number by dividing the numerator by the denominator. For example, 1/20 equals 0.05. Understanding this helps in converting fractions to decimals accurately.
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Decimal to Percent Conversion

To convert a decimal to a percent, multiply the decimal by 100 and add the percent symbol (%). For instance, 0.05 multiplied by 100 equals 5%, showing the relationship between decimals and percents.
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Simplifying Fractions

Simplifying fractions means reducing them to their lowest terms by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor. This ensures the fraction is expressed in its simplest form, making comparisons and conversions easier.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜2/25

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Textbook Question

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.

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Textbook Question

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) 1/10 Decimal ? Percent ?

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