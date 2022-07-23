Textbook Question
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. 15x-10x
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Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. 15x-10x
Factor each polynomial over the set of rational number coefficients. 49x2-1/25
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √(2/3x)
Simplify each expression.
Factor each polynomial over the set of rational number coefficients. (25/9)x4-(9y2)
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.