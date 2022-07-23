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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 134
Chapter 1, Problem 134

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) ? Decimal ? Percent 20%

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1
Understand that the problem asks to complete a table showing the equivalent values of a fraction, decimal, and percent for the given percent value of 20%.
Recall that percent means 'per hundred,' so 20% can be written as the fraction 20100.
Simplify the fraction 20100 to its lowest terms by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD).
Convert the fraction to a decimal by dividing the numerator by the denominator after simplification.
Verify that the decimal and fraction correspond to the original percent by multiplying the decimal by 100 to get the percent value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Percent to Decimal Conversion

Converting a percent to a decimal involves dividing the percent value by 100. For example, 20% becomes 0.20 as a decimal. This conversion is essential for comparing and calculating values across different formats.
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Decimal to Fraction Conversion

To convert a decimal to a fraction, express the decimal as a ratio of integers and simplify. For instance, 0.20 equals 20/100, which simplifies to 1/5. This process helps in representing decimals as exact fractional values.
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Simplifying Fractions

Simplifying fractions means reducing them to their lowest terms by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor. For example, 20/100 simplifies to 1/5. This makes fractions easier to understand and compare.
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