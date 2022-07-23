Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(8/x⁴)
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Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(8/x⁴)
Use the distributive property to calculate each value mentally. 72∙17+28∙17
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) 1/3 Decimal ? Percent ?
Factor each polynomial over the set of rational number coefficients. (25/9)x4-(9y2)
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 4z2+bz+81