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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 137
Chapter 1, Problem 137

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.

Table displaying fraction, decimal, and percent equivalents with a partially completed 50% entry.

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1
Understand that the problem asks to complete a table showing equivalent values of a fraction, a decimal, and a percent. The percent given is 50%.
Recall the relationship between percents, decimals, and fractions: - To convert a percent to a decimal, divide by 100. - To convert a decimal to a fraction, write the decimal over its place value and simplify.
Convert 50% to a decimal by dividing 50 by 100: \[ 50 \% = \frac{50}{100} = 0.50 \]
Convert the decimal 0.50 to a fraction by writing it as \[ \frac{50}{100} \] and then simplify the fraction to its lowest terms.
Verify that the fraction, decimal, and percent all represent the same value and fill in the table accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Percent to Decimal Conversion

Converting a percent to a decimal involves dividing the percent value by 100. For example, 50% becomes 0.50 as a decimal. This conversion is essential for comparing and calculating values in different formats.
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Decimal to Fraction Conversion

To convert a decimal to a fraction, write the decimal as a ratio of integers and simplify. For instance, 0.50 equals 50/100, which simplifies to 1/2. This process helps express decimals in fractional form, often in lowest terms.
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Simplifying Fractions

Simplifying fractions means reducing them to their lowest terms by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD). For example, 50/100 simplifies to 1/2. This ensures fractions are presented in their simplest, most understandable form.
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