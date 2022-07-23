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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 140
Chapter 1, Problem 140

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.

Table displaying fraction, decimal, and percent equivalents with some values left blank for completion.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem asks to find the percent equivalent of the given fraction and decimal, which is 1 (or 1.0 as a decimal).
Recall that to convert a decimal to a percent, you multiply the decimal by 100.
Set up the conversion: \(1.0 \times 100\) to find the percent equivalent.
Express the result with a percent sign (%) to indicate it is a percentage.
Write the final answer as the percent equivalent of the fraction 1, which completes the table.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fraction to Decimal Conversion

Converting a fraction to a decimal involves dividing the numerator by the denominator. For whole numbers, the decimal equivalent is the number itself followed by a decimal point and zero (e.g., 1 becomes 1.0). This step helps in understanding the relationship between fractions and decimals.
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Decimal to Percent Conversion

To convert a decimal to a percent, multiply the decimal by 100 and add the percent symbol (%). For example, 1.0 multiplied by 100 equals 100%, showing that the decimal 1.0 corresponds to 100 percent.
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Simplifying Fractions

Simplifying fractions means reducing them to their lowest terms by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor. This ensures the fraction is in its simplest form, making it easier to convert and compare with decimals and percents.
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