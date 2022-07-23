Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 81b
Chapter 1, Problem 81b

For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the place value to which you need to round. For example, the hundredths place is two digits to the right of the decimal point, the tenths place is one digit to the right, the ones (units) place is the digit immediately to the left of the decimal point, and the tens place is the second digit to the left of the decimal point.
Locate the digit in the specified place value for each part of the problem. For 46.249, the digits are: 4 (tens), 6 (ones), 2 (tenths), 4 (hundredths), and 9 (thousandths).
Look at the digit immediately to the right of the place value you are rounding to. This digit determines whether you round up or keep the digit the same. If this digit is 5 or greater, increase the digit in the place value by 1; if it is less than 5, keep the digit the same.
Apply the rounding rule for each part: (a) hundredths place, (b) tenths place, (c) ones place, and (d) tens place, adjusting the digits accordingly and dropping all digits to the right of the rounded place.
Write the rounded number for each part, ensuring that digits to the right of the rounded place are removed and the number is expressed correctly with the decimal point in place.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Place Value in Decimal Numbers

Place value refers to the value of each digit in a number based on its position. In decimals, places to the right of the decimal point represent tenths, hundredths, thousandths, etc. Understanding place value is essential to identify which digit to round to.
Recommended video:
4:47
The Number e

Rounding Rules

Rounding involves adjusting a number to a specified place value by looking at the digit immediately to the right. If this digit is 5 or greater, increase the rounding digit by one; if less than 5, keep it the same. This simplifies numbers while maintaining approximate value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:54
Cramer's Rule - 2 Equations with 2 Unknowns

Types of Place Values: Ones, Tenths, Hundredths, Tens

Different place values represent different magnitudes: ones (units) are digits left of the decimal point, tenths are the first digit right of the decimal, hundredths the second, and tens are one place left of the ones. Recognizing these helps in rounding to the correct place.
Recommended video:
4:47
The Number e
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression. -24

1193
views
Textbook Question

Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 125-(4a-b)3

1222
views
Textbook Question

For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens

1072
views
Textbook Question

For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens

949
views
Textbook Question

For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens

1122
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(16 (-2)⁴ (2)⁸)

925
views