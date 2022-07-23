Textbook Question
Multiply or divide as indicated.19.967÷9.74
1102
views
Multiply or divide as indicated.19.967÷9.74
Multiply or divide as indicated. 44.4788÷5.27
Calculate each value mentally. (203/2)/(53/2)
The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.
On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.
Use special products to evaluate each expression. 1022
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (t-6)∙(1/t-6)=1, if t-6 ≠ 0
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4k-1+k-2