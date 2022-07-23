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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 100
Chapter 1, Problem 100

Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (R ∪ N) ∩ M′

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Step 1: Understand the problem and the given sets. We have the universal set U and subsets M, N, Q, and R. The problem asks to find (R ∪ N) ∩ M′, where M′ is the complement of M relative to U.
Step 2: Find the union of sets R and N, denoted as R ∪ N. This means combining all elements from R and N without repetition.
Step 3: Find the complement of M, denoted as M′. Since M is a subset of U, M′ consists of all elements in U that are not in M.
Step 4: Find the intersection of (R ∪ N) and M′, denoted as (R ∪ N) ∩ M′. This means identifying all elements that are in both (R ∪ N) and M′.
Step 5: Identify any disjoint sets among the given sets. Two sets are disjoint if their intersection is the empty set. Check pairs such as M and N, R and Q, etc., by comparing their elements.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Set Operations (Union, Intersection, Complement)

Set operations are fundamental in understanding relationships between sets. Union (∪) combines all elements from two sets without duplication, intersection (∩) finds common elements, and complement (′) includes all elements not in the specified set relative to a universal set. These operations help manipulate and analyze sets effectively.
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Universal Set and Complement

The universal set (U) contains all elements under consideration. The complement of a set M, denoted M′, consists of all elements in U that are not in M. Understanding the universal set is essential to correctly determine complements and solve problems involving set differences.
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Disjoint Sets

Disjoint sets are sets that have no elements in common; their intersection is the empty set. Identifying disjoint sets helps in understanding the exclusivity of groups and is important when analyzing intersections or unions to determine overlapping or separate elements.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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