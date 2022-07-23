Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
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Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [2(2x-3)1/3 - (x-1)(2x-3)-2/3] / [(2x-2)-2/3]
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10.
Add or subtract as indicated. 3.87 + 15 + 2.9
Add or subtract as indicated. 32.56 + 47.356 + 1.8
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜32 + 3∜2