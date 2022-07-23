Set Intersection ( ∩ )

The intersection of two sets includes only the elements that appear in both sets. For instance, if Q = {0, 2, 4} and M ∪ N = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5}, then Q ∩ (M ∪ N) = {0, 2, 4}. This concept is used to find common elements between sets.