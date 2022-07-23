Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 2∛16 + ∛54
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Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 2∛16 + ∛54
Add or subtract as indicated. 18 - 2.789
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10.
Add or subtract as indicated. 75.2 + 123.96 + 3.897
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (p3)1/4/(p5/4)2
Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. q+r / q+p