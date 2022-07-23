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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 102
Chapter 1, Problem 102

Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. Q ∩ (M ∪ N)

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First, understand the problem: You are asked to find the intersection of set Q with the union of sets M and N, which is written as \(Q \cap (M \cup N)\).
Step 1: Find the union of sets M and N. The union \(M \cup N\) includes all elements that are in M, or in N, or in both. Write down all unique elements from M and N combined.
Step 2: Once you have \(M \cup N\), find the intersection with Q. The intersection \(Q \cap (M \cup N)\) includes only those elements that are in both Q and \(M \cup N\).
Step 3: List the elements of Q and compare them with the elements of \(M \cup N\) to identify the common elements.
Step 4: After finding the intersection, check if any of the sets involved are disjoint. Two sets are disjoint if their intersection is the empty set (no common elements).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Set Union ( ∪ )

The union of two sets combines all elements from both sets without duplication. For example, if M = {0, 2, 4} and N = {1, 3, 5}, then M ∪ N = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5}. This operation helps in gathering all unique elements from the involved sets.
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Set Intersection ( ∩ )

The intersection of two sets includes only the elements that appear in both sets. For instance, if Q = {0, 2, 4} and M ∪ N = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5}, then Q ∩ (M ∪ N) = {0, 2, 4}. This concept is used to find common elements between sets.
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Disjoint Sets

Two sets are disjoint if they have no elements in common, meaning their intersection is the empty set (∅). Identifying disjoint sets helps understand relationships between sets, such as whether they share any elements or are completely separate.
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