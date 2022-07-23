Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
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Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. 64+(3x+2)3
Multiply or divide as indicated. 34.04 × 0.56
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (z1/3z-2/3z1/6)/(z-1/6)3
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.