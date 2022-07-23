Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 1003/2
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Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 1003/2
Perform each division. See Examples 7 and 8.
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7. 9(a-4)2+30(a-4)+25
Evaluate each expression. (-3)5
Simplify each complex fraction. [ (x+4)/x - 3/(x-2) ] / [ x/(x - 2) + 1/x ]
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜(x⁴ + y⁴)