Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁶√√5³
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Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁶√√5³
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7.
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7.
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (31/2)(33/2)
Perform all indicated operations, and write each answer with positive integer exponents. [ (x-2 + y-2)/ (x-2 - y-2) ] * [ (x+y)/(x-y) ]
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (3t2+17t+10)/(3t+2)