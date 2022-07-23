Step 1: Understand the problem and the given sets. The universal set is \(U = \{0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13\}\), and the sets are \(M\), \(N\), \(Q\), and \(R\) as defined. We need to find \(Q \cap R'\) where \(R'\) is the complement of \(R\) relative to \(U\).