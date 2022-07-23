Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 8√(2x) - √(8x) + √(72x)
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Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 8√(2x) - √(8x) + √(72x)
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Evaluate each expression. (5-3²)(√16-2³)
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (x2+11x+16)/(x+8)
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (y7/3)(y-4/3)
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7.