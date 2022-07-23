Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 8√(2x) - √(8x) + √(72x)
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Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 8√(2x) - √(8x) + √(72x)
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [(x2 +1)4(2x) - x2(4)(x2+1)3(2x)] / [(x2+1)8]
Evaluate each expression. (-2/9 -1/4) - {-5/18 - (-1/2)}
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (y7/3)(y-4/3)
Add or subtract as indicated. 28.73 - 3.12