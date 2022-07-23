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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 47a
Chapter 1, Problem 47a

Multiply or divide, as indicated. (xz - xw + 2yz - 2yw)/(z2 - w2) * (4z + 4w + xz + wx)/(16 - x2)

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1
Start by examining the given expression: \(\frac{(xz - xw + 2yz - 2yw)}{(z^2 - w^2)} \times \frac{(4z + 4w + xz + wx)}{(16 - x^2)}\).
Look for common factoring opportunities in each part of the expression. For the numerator of the first fraction, group terms to factor by grouping: \(xz - xw + 2yz - 2yw = (xz - xw) + (2yz - 2yw)\).
Factor out common factors from each group: \(x(z - w) + 2y(z - w)\), then factor out the common binomial \((z - w)\) to get \((x + 2y)(z - w)\).
Factor the denominator of the first fraction, \(z^2 - w^2\), recognizing it as a difference of squares: \(z^2 - w^2 = (z - w)(z + w)\).
Repeat the factoring process for the second fraction: factor the numerator \(4z + 4w + xz + wx\) by grouping as \((4z + 4w) + (xz + wx)\), then factor out common terms to get \(4(z + w) + x(z + w)\), which factors to \((4 + x)(z + w)\). For the denominator \(16 - x^2\), recognize it as a difference of squares: \((4 - x)(4 + x)\).

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