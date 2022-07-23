Repeat the factoring process for the second fraction: factor the numerator \(4z + 4w + xz + wx\) by grouping as \((4z + 4w) + (xz + wx)\), then factor out common terms to get \(4(z + w) + x(z + w)\), which factors to \((4 + x)(z + w)\). For the denominator \(16 - x^2\), recognize it as a difference of squares: \((4 - x)(4 + x)\).