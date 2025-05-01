An advantage of corporations over sole proprietorships is that:
A
corporations are easier and less expensive to form.
B
corporations have fewer regulations to comply with.
C
corporations are not subject to double taxation.
D
corporations offer limited liability to their owners.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key differences between corporations and sole proprietorships. Corporations are separate legal entities, while sole proprietorships are owned and operated by a single individual.
Learn the concept of limited liability. In a corporation, owners (shareholders) are not personally liable for the company's debts or legal obligations beyond their investment in the company.
Compare the taxation structure. Corporations are subject to double taxation (corporate income tax and taxes on dividends), whereas sole proprietorships are taxed only on the owner's personal income.
Examine the formation process. Corporations require more formalities, such as filing articles of incorporation and adhering to regulatory requirements, while sole proprietorships are simpler and less expensive to establish.
Recognize the advantages of corporations. Despite the complexities, corporations offer limited liability to their owners, which is a significant benefit compared to sole proprietorships.
