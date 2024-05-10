10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
Problem 110
The electron affinity of sodium is lower than that of lithium, while the electron affinity of chlorine is higher than that of fluorine. Suggest an explanation for this observation.
