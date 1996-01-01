Hello everyone today. We are being asked to calculate the total entropy of the reaction of the final reaction that we are given here. And so in doing so we have to use a set number of values for each compound that we see. So for example, for C two H six we have a delta H of 229.2 jewels Permal kelvin For oxygen. We have a total entropy of 205.2 jewels per mole kelvin For our c. 0. 2. We have 213.8 joules per mole kelvin. And for our final product which is water we have a total entropy of 188.8 jewels per mole kelvin. And so to calculate our delta s or our total entropy of the reaction, we must take the number of moles that we have which is based on the coefficients in the reaction and we must multiply them by our total mvp's And so we have to do um the products first minus the reactant. So for example, we take our products, we have four C 02 molecules. We're going to multiply that by the total entropy which is 2 13.8. And we're going to add this with the other product which is water. So we're going to take six multiply that by the total entropy which is 1 88.8. We're going to put another brackets around that. We're going to subtract this by our reactant. And so for our reactions we have C two H six which is going to be two times the total entropy of that, which is to 29.2. And then we're going to add that with our other reactant, which is oxygen and we have seven of those. And so we're gonna multiply that seven by the total entropy here and we have 205.2. And so when we solve all of this, we get a total entropy of the reaction to be 93.20 jewels per mole kelvin. And we have our final answer here. I hope this helped and until next time.

